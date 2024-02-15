Week of February 18 through February 24. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Pisces: February 19 – March 20 Now that you’ve stepped into your personal power, you’ll want to be ready to grab those big breaks that feel right for you. Juggling work and play is a challenge, especially when there’s so much to learn, but if anyone can stay on top of their game, it’s you.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

While you may prefer to live life in the fast lane, sometimes it’s wise to slow down. Give yourself a chance to catch up, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The powerful energies unleashed this week leave you searching for something more, Taurus. Reach out to those who understand what you’re trying to achieve.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

This week, people can’t seem to get enough of you! Your knack for networking should serve you well and someone in your orbit could spark a special interest in you.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Feeling a bit impatient? You’ve been hustling and while it’s taking longer than you thought to see results, good things are about to come your way.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As a luxe-loving lion, you’re more than happy taking it easy, but right now you need a more practical approach. Getting your life organized should be your priority!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your good mood puts others in an upbeat frame of mind. The result: relationships of all kinds, including romance, get the chance to move into a happier place!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It could be time to set aside your career ambitions for a while and turn your attention to your love life. Want to get the best out of a romance? Let the old patterns go and stay true to your heart.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

This is a week full of potential, Scorpio. Now’s the time to make a difference in your own life so focus on revamping any area that needs your attention.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s no doubt that you are a force to be reckoned with at the moment. As the multi- talented star of the show, your charisma is soaring!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If you’ve had enough of the same old story, you’ll want to push past your comfort zone and focus on those big dreams. Don’t be afraid to enjoy life, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s only so much you can achieve alone, so look around and see who can help you on your way. If you’ve had your eye on someone you like, now’s your opportunity to make a connection.