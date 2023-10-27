Week of October 29 through November 4. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With Cupid’s chemistry working its magic, it should be easy to spice up your relationship. Single? Whether you’re looking for long-term love or a short-term fling, let the good times roll.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

New possibilities on the financial front open your mind to bigger and better things and with your dazzling allure shining through, you’re capable of going far.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Home is where the heart is, so you may decide to have everyone over for a party. If you’ve been longing to get up close and personal with someone special, it’s time to be honest about how you feel.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You love to mix with the crowd and are always open to new faces and places. Just make sure you deal with those mundane tasks before going out to play, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s no doubt that you’re on the path of self-fulfillment. If you’ve been working hard to stay on top, Pisces, this week should help you finally find your niche.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’d rather jump into the action than sit and plan your best move. This week though, slowing down a bit and catching up with yourself will do you good.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Life can be expensive, but your hard work paves the way to a better cash flow. If you want success in any area, getting your act together is important, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You have a love of learning and soak up information with ease. But watch out for being distracted — specifically by social media or mini dramas.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Dreams for the future are a good way to keep you on the right track. That’s especially the case when they involve home and career…

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the luxury-loving star of the zodiac, you like to feel spoiled. So, it’s important to have some special treats on hand, even if they don’t cost you much money, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your efficient attitude could really make an impact this week, especially if you’re trying to show off your skills. While your timetable may have a few hiccups, your efforts pay off, giving you the recognition you’re after.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

What you want is not far away, but it will be the finer details that take you there. Give in to that little voice that’s telling you to get organized, Libra.

