Actress-singer Selena Gomez is looking forward to the next chapter of her life, which she says will include marriage and children.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom,” Selena, 30, revealed during the Friday, August 5, episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation. Even though she’s currently looking forward to season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, she doesn’t think she wants her career to consume her life as she gets older.

“Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out,” the “Back to You” singer added.

It’s no wonder Selena wants to live her adult years at a slower pace. She’s been working since she was a child, starting out on Barney and Friends from 2002 through 2004. She then starred as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 through 2012.

The following year Selena released her debut studio album Stars Dance, which yielded the massive hit “Come and Get It.” Ever since, she has been on the go, alternating between her time-consuming acting and singing careers.

The “Bad Liar” songstress hasn’t had a serious boyfriend since her on and mostly off relationship with Justin Bieber, which lasted from 2011 through 2018. She also had a 10-month relationship with The Weekend in 2017 but has proudly remained publicly single for the past four years.

Selena might have a new man in her life, as she’s been sparked dating rumors after she was spotted vacationing around Italy with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino in August 2022. They’ve been photographed yachting, swimming and looking close. But Andrea has been in Selena’s orbit for several years, as he joined her group of her closest pals as they celebrated the star’s 27th birthday while on an Italian vacation in 2019. Selena and Andrea first met when they worked together on the 2016 film In Dubious Battle.

For now, Selena has her friends to lean on instead of a husband. She told “Giving Back Generation” hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, “At the end of the day, if I make a mistake or I feel like I’m going down a wrong path, mentally, it’s really important for me to pick up the phone and call someone that I know and trust.”