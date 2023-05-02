Sheer Sensations at the 2023 Met Gala! Stars Who Wore See-Through Outfits on the Red Carpet

With the 2023 Met Gala theme being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in tribute to the late longtime Chanel creative director, there wasn’t going to be very many sheer outfits on the steps of the museum. But some daring stars decided to ditch pearls and vintage Chanel couture to wear sexy and daring see-through looks.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan wore one of the raciest dresses of the night. She donned a sheer Sergio Hudson design, telling reporters on the Vogue live stream that she wanted to “embrace the nipple.”

Rachel’s dress featured a totally see-through long-sleeved black top with bursts of sequins covering up her nipples. Hopefully, the Netflix star was able to wear some adhesive pasties in case she made a wrong turn and the glittery cover went awry. Her design let all the drama be on top, as the bottom featured a simple black skirt.

Rita Ora was another star who decided to go with a sexy see-through gown at the gala. The singer wore a black Prabal Gurung dress that featured sheer paneling along her torso and down her hip, coming dangerously close to showing that she was going commando without underwear. The frock had a long sheer train, as well as sheer fabric draped off her left shoulder. While it had little to do with the event’s theme, Rita’s outfit made a sexy statement that few others on the red carpet went for.

Gigi Hadid flaunted her long supermodel legs in a Givenchy ensemble made up of a sheer black corset top bodysuit and a low-slung, see-through skirt with a long train. When she walked up the steps of the Met, it looked like she was floating with the light fabric trailing behind her. Her date for the evening was the man behind her ensemble, Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams.

The choice was somewhat curious, as Gigi was friends with Karl and had walked in many of his fashion shows before he died following a private battle with cancer in February 2019. She would likely have had access to many of his vintage looks, which so many stars wore to the event.

One such celeb was Margot Robbie, who chose a black gown with a see-through bodice that was originally worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford in a 1993 Chanel fashion show, pulling out one of Karl’s sexier designs from the archive.

