Simu Liu will host the People’s Choice Awards on February 8, but he won’t be making any jokes at Taylor Swift’s expense when he takes the stage at the show.

“There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs,” Simu, 34, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, January 11, after it was announced that he would be hosting the upcoming show. “That’s a personal guarantee.”

The Barbie star’s promise comes after Jo Koy received backlash for the joke he made about Taylor, 34, while hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. The comedian, 52, made a reference to Taylor’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce during his opening monologue.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear,” he said. Taylor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe, was in the audience and remained stone-faced as she took a sip of her drink when cameras panned her way.

On Monday, January 8, Jo admitted that his joke about the pop star was “a little flat” and “weird.” He was also criticized for the quip he made about Barbie, as he said that the movie was about a “plastic doll with big boobies.”

Taylor is nominated for five awards at the PCAs. Travis, 34, also scored a nomination in the Athlete of the Year category. Unfortunately, the “Anti-Hero” singer won’t be able to attend the ceremony in person, as she’ll be in Japan kicking off the international leg of her Eras tour during the broadcast.

Just days before the PCAs, the Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. Taylor has six nominations at the show. She’s up for Record of the Year (“Anti-Hero”), Album of the Year (Midnights), Song of the Year (“Anti-Hero”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Anti-Hero”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Karma” featuring Ice Spice) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights).

Midnights was released in October 2022. Since then, Taylor has dropped rerecorded versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989 in July 2023 and October 2023, respectively. Fans are anxiously waiting for the release of her final two rerecorded records, Reputation and Taylor Swift.

Amid all of this, Taylor kicked off the Eras tour in March 2023. The tour will continue until December 8, 2024. “This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” she gushed in December 2023. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question … are you not entertained?”