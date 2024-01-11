Swifties believe Taylor Swift has been hinting at her next album through her wardrobe choices for a while. During a night out with Blake Lively on Wednesday, January 10, the Grammy winner seemed to lean heavily into some snake imagery which immediately prompted fans to theorize that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) would be released next.

Taylor, 34, wore Jimmy Choo thigh high boots that featured a snake winding around the side of them. According to the Jimmy Choo website, the boots are “decorated with exclusive Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier tattoo artwork – an original hand-drawn design inspired by the Jean Paul Gaultier archive” and sell for almost $2,500.

The “Ready For It?” singer paired the boots with a crushed velvet green dress, the third dress in that color this week, and multiple gold necklaces. Swifties began speculating about the possible easter eggs hidden in Taylor’s wardrobe choices shortly after the photos surfaced online.

Much of the online chatter focused on the Reputation album because the global superstar used snake imagery in her promotions for the release, which heavily hinted at Taylor’s beef with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“I’m sorry, are we all losing our minds that those are snakes wrapped around her boots?? Lol it’s coming,” one fan wrote in the comments of a photo posted by a Taylor fan account.

“Reputation is coming!!!!!!! I have no idea what type of person I will become when rep’s vault tracks will release!!!” wrote another.

Robert Kamau / Getty Images

Another fan even went as far to speculate that Blake, 36, was in on Taylor’s game with her yellow, black and red striped sweater.

“Also no one is talking about Blake wearing the colors of a king snake,” the person added.

The “Exile” singer stunned in a sequined green dress of the same hue during the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

Taylor has long been a fan of giving fan’s clues about her next move.

“Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry,” Taylor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in 2019. “This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else.”

When music manager Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her earlier songs after buying Big Machine Records, which used to represent Taylor, the “All Too Well” singer began rerecording and rereleasing her albums as “Taylor’s Version” so that she owns all the rights and receives the profits from her music. Her new albums like Folklore, Lover and Midnights were recorded under her new deal with Republic Records, which means they likely won’t be rereleased.