Sister Wives star Christine Brown has reached her happily ever after as she has tied the knot with new husband David Woolley in front of 330 of their closest family and friends.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine, 51, told People following their nuptials. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.” The blushing bride’s dream came true as she walked down the aisle, accompanied by son Paedon and her father, wearing a white dress.

“She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles,” David told the outlet.

Christine and David met online in October 2022 but kept their relationship quiet for months. “We just clicked really, really well. On our second date I realized we had something really, really special,” Christine told People in August.

While the reality star was not ready to make her new relationship public quite yet, she took to social media to announce that she was dipping her toe back into the dating scene in January. Just two weeks later, during an Instagram Story “Car Confession,” Christine revealed that she was seeing someone “exclusively,” still choosing to keep his identity under wraps.

“He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely,” she said on February 7 of her mystery man. “He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

The happy couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day with a series of loved-up photos as Christine referred to David as “the love of my life.” “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this,” she gushed.

Just one month later, the pair took the next major step in their relationship when they purchased a home together in her home state of Utah. Things progressed quickly from there, and David proposed to his now-wife on the back porch of their Lehi, Utah, home shortly after moving in.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine said in April. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

She continued, “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

For his part, the David Woolley Drywall owner gushed about his bride, sharing the engagement news via Instagram with the caption, “Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you. You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.”

Prior to meeting David, Christine was married to polygamous patriarch Kody Brown, with whom she shares six children: Son Paedon and daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.