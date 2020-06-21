Celebrating dad! Sofia Richie showed off the sweet picnic she threw for her father, Lionel Richie, on his birthday on her Instagram Stories. Needless to say, the intimate hangout seemed like the perfect way to commemorate the singer’s 71st birthday in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old kept the camera on her father on June 20, sharing clips of him on their staircase next to some “Happy Birthday” balloons and enjoying his picnic lunch. She also showed off before-and-after shots of the birthday cake she made for him (chocolate frosted with one vanilla layer and one chocolate layer, in case you were wondering).

Sofia posted a throwback baby photo of herself and the former Commodores vocalist to shout out his big day. “Happy Birthday Slicky!!” she wrote to Lionel. “I love you SO much.”

The family milestone comes less than a month after Sofia split from boyfriend Scott Disick after nearly three years together. Her dad’s opinion — as well as sister Nicole Richie‘s thoughts — “played a big role” in the couple’s issues prior to their split in late May. Sofia’s family had been “weary” of their relationship in the months leading up to the breakup, according to Us Weekly.

The blonde beauty has been “doing well” since the split, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. Both Sofia and Scott are “focusing on themselves” at the moment. “She’s putting her energy into her career and building her brand,” the source revealed about the up-and-coming actress — and noted she wouldn’t turn down another try at love “if the right guy comes along.”

As for the Talentless founder, he is working on his mental health after his brief stint in a Colorado rehabilitation facility. He checked into treatment for emotional trauma in late April and checked himself out days later after photos of himself at the facility surfaced online. He sought treatment to help process the sudden deaths of his parents — his mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later.

