Work It Like Madonna! See Stars Wearing Cone Bras as the Iconic Look Is Coming Back in Style

If Madonna is the OG when it comes to wearing cone bras, the Jenner sister are helping bring the look back into fashion. The pointed tops that the Material Girl wore on her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour are now hot again more than three decades later.

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier first created the cone bra corset dress, debuting the look in his Fall/Winter 1984-1985 collection Barbès. But it was when he dressed Madonna for her worldwide tour that the cone bra took center stage and sent tongues wagging about the then-very risqué top.

Madonna debuted versions of the cone bra from highly pointed and exaggerated gold looks to padded, pointed pale pink cones in her variety of looks as she kicked off her tour in April 1990 in Chiba, Japan. Photos then circulated across the globe of the singer’s very edgy outfits that she wore for her high-energy concert performances.

“When Madonna first called me in 1989, it was two days before my ready-to-wear show, and I thought my assistant was joking. I was a big fan,” Gaultier recalled to the New York Times in 2001. “She asked me if I would do the tour. She knew what she wanted – a pinstripe suit, the feminine corsetry. Madonna likes my clothes because they combine the masculine and the feminine. It was, that no, that yes, no, yes, no.”

When discussing his inspiration, the Frenchman told the publication, “I have loved corsets since I was small. When I was a child, my grandmother took me to an exhibition, and they had a corset on display. I loved the flesh color, the salmon satin, the lace … The gold conical bra was just an extension of that idea.”

While Gaultier and Madonna will be forever tied by the unique design, others have picked up on the eye-catching style over the years. Rihanna wore a black cone bra with high-waisted black underwear in concert in 2010, nearly 20 years after the “Express Yourself” singer brought the garment worldwide attention. The year prior, Lady Gaga wore a similar look while leaving Los Angeles International airport after a flight from London.

In 2022, Kylie Jenner proved she’s a huge fan of Gaultier’s cone bra designs, wearing one of his white vintage minidresses featuring the pointed top while going out to a July dinner in L.A. with friends. Two months later, her sister, Kendall Jenner, wore a strapless black corset top with swirling gold cone designs on the chest. Cone bras will never get old as long as so many stylish stars feel confident in the look!

Scroll down for photos of stars wearing cone bra outfits.