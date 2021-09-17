The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Stormi Webster did a hilarious (and spot-on) impression of her mom, Kylie Jenner, via Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 16.

While the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, who is expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott, was trying to promote her new swimwear line, Kylie Swim, the precious toddler, 3, popped her head in and asked to do “funny faces.” Of course, Kylie obliged! “Hi, it’s me, Kylie Jenner!” Stormi giggled. Based on the background of the video, it looks like the mother-daughter duo was flying on Kylie’s private jet.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Although the pregnant A-lister skipped the 2021 Met Gala in New York City, Kylie definitely isn’t hiding her baby bump this time around. In fact, the soon-to-be mother of two flew to NYC for New York Fashion Week earlier this month, where she was photographed grabbing dinner at celebrity hot spots like Carbone and even attended a Revolve event.

While Kylie was pregnant with Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018, the California native managed to keep her condition out of the spotlight for over nine months. To this day, Kylie’s famous family, most notably sister Kendall Jenner, believes it was the “greatest decision” she could have made.

“This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure [there are] studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” Kendall, 25, explained to host Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June. “I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy.”

Even if Kylie isn’t hiding her pregnancy this time around, she certainly still seems at peace — and ready to start nesting! The almost billionaire “has already started designing the nursery,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting Kylie is “spending an absolute fortune” on the baby’s room.

“She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best,” the insider assured. “She wants it to be just perfect.”