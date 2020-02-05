If you’re like us, you probably grew up thinking your mother’s name was, in fact, “Mommy.” If you’re like Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster … well, you caught onto the gimmick at an early age. The makeup mogul‘s 2-year-old couldn’t stop calling her mama by her first name in an adorable and hilarious video posted to her Instagram Stories on February 4.

“That’s not my name, my name’s Mommy!” the 22-year-old sweetly complained to her toddler, who kept circling her legs and saying “Hi, Kylie!” to her. LOL! Oh, the unbridled power of your child when they learn your true, adult name. Though this was just another cute moment from the brunette beauty’s camera roll, she’s aware of what exposing these moments to the world means for her baby.

Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

That being said, she definitely isn’t one to shy away from showing off their world on social media. But as far as a second star for her Instagram Stories? At this point, never say never. “My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi,” she confessed to the outlet about the possibility of a second child. “I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

As to be expected, the businesswoman has been letting her hair down quite a bit since her split from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott back in early October 2019 — and it may just lead to another blossoming relationship in the future. “This is the new-and-improved Kylie. She wants to explore and go outside her comfort zone,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively about the KUWTK star’s approach to dating and romance post-breakup. “She’ll still make Stormi her priority, [but] she’s more than ready to start acting her age.”

Just let us know when to prep for baby No. 2, Ky!