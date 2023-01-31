Model momma! Naomi Campbell is a mother to her adorable daughter and entered parenthood at the age of 51. While she keeps the identity of her daughter private, the London native often gushes over her little one.

“I’m convinced every woman knows when she’s ready to have a child. My daughter arrived at exactly the right time,” the supermodel told French magazine Madame Figaro in September 2022. “The feeling isn’t really anything to do with age; it’s experience, instinct and availability. I always knew I would be a mom one day, but I didn’t realize how much a baby would fill me with joy.” Keep reading to learn more about Naomi’s daughter!

When Was Naomi Campbell’s Daughter Born?

Naomi announced the birth of her daughter in a since-deleted Instagram photo in May 2021. Although the post was vague, the fashion icon shared a picture of her daughter’s newborn feet.

What Is Naomi Campbell’s Daughter’s Name?

The Empire actress has yet to publicly announce the name of her daughter and has since kept her moniker private.

Naomi Campbell/ Instagram

However, Naomi shared rare details about her child and her journey into motherhood during a March 2022 cover story interview with Vogue. When discussing the arrival of her daughter, Naomi revealed “she wasn’t adopted” and is “her child.”

Later in the interview, the former Victoria’s Secret model shared that she is saving the intimate details of her daughter’s birth for a book she is planning to write. Not only was the public pleasantly surprised to learn Naomi became a mom, but so were her peers.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she told the publication. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Has Naomi Campbell Posted Photos of Her Daughter?

During Naomi’s story with Vogue, the cover photo was a beautiful studio portrait of the superstar holding her then-infant. She was holding the little one and half of her face was visible, showing just a glimpse of her beauty.

Since then, the University for the Creative Arts graduate has posted photos of her daughter on Instagram only a handful of times. While none of the snapshots show her daughter’s face, fans are able to see the milestones of her daughter, who now walks!

The duo took a trip to Dubai in January 2023, where they visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Naomi posted photos of their breathtaking experience via Instagram where they walked through the structure hand-in-hand.

What Has Naomi Campbell Said About Her Daughter?

Naomi couldn’t help but gush over her little one during her interview with Vogue, who loves to travel with her jet-setting momma.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing. She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age,” Naomi shared. “She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Who Is the Father of Naomi Campbell’s Daughter?

It is unknown who the biological father of Naomi’s daughter is.