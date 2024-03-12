Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The official start of spring is just one week away. The sun will set later, the weather will finally warm up — but best of all? The beginning of the season often gives way to fun spring break vacations. Whether you’re road-tripping to the beach or flying out to a tropical island, no warm-weather getaway is complete without a bathing suit!

We love itty bitty bikinis as much as the next beach bum, however, there are some times when we need extra support. Right now, Eomenie has a shopper-approved bathing suit on sale and you’ll want to check it out. Not only is this one-piece swimsuit chic and comfy, but it also comes equipped with tummy control that revivals your favorite shapewear.

Get the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuits with Tummy Control for just $37 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Simply put, this isn’t your mom’s one-piece swimsuit. It features a cute contrasting strip print on the top with thick straps that won’t dig into your shoulders. It breaks off into a cutout underneath the bustline and gives way to a ruched, solid print brief bottom with extra tummy control. The fun doesn’t stop there — the back of the bathing suit features criss-cross straps and a tie closure.

Available in women’s sizes XS through 22, more than 3,000 shoppers have purchased this swimsuit in the past month — seriously! This blue-striped shade channels pin-up vibes, but if you’re not into that, don’t worry. The swimsuit is available in 30 other color combinations. From a lively leopard print to a tropical floral pattern, there are so many whimsical options!

Of course, this swimsuit is a hit with Amazon shoppers. “This swimsuit exceeded my expectations. The material is much higher quality than expected and it has great coverage which can be difficult to find online,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love that I can adjust the straps to fit me better. I feel great and look great in this swimsuit,” they shared.

Another shopper claimed that this is the first swimsuit they felt “good” in. “I hate every swimsuit I buy. They are either too tight, too short, [or] leave your behind exposed,” they began. “This suit is amazing and true to size. It fits great for my long torso, has a full coverage bottom, and I love the adjustable straps. The peephole is tasteful and does not leave you feeling too exposed,” they shared.

Get ready to make a splash with the help of this one-piece swimsuit. It’s ultra-flattering, fits so comfortably and it’s on sale right now!

