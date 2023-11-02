Tatum Thompson 'Reminds' Khloe Kardashian of Her Father Robert

Khloé Kardashian dressed up her son, Tatum Thompson, in an array of Halloween costumes this year, but his Godfather outfit won fans over by a landslide. The Good American founder shared photos of her youngest child via Instagram and her online followers couldn’t help but point out his spitting image resemblance of his late grandfather, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“And coincidentally he dressed up as Robert Kardashian Sr in the 70s with the mustache haha. It’s his clone!” a fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

Khloé, 39, replied, “Isn’t it wild!!! I said wow he reminds me so much like my dad.”

Tatum embodied the famous fictional gangster perfectly as he wore a classic penguin tuxedo with a black bowtie as a red rose sat in his jacket pocket. Khloé even drew a fake mustache on the little one and added a few grey strands to his slicked-back hair.

Meanwhile, other online users begged Khloé to take a “side-by-side of him and Rob [Kardashian],” to which the Kardashians star responded, “twins!!!!!”

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé has previously talked about her son’s almost identical looks to his uncle and grandfather, who died of esophageal cancer in September 2003, once she started posting pictures of him online.

“[Tatum] is the sweetest most affectionate little man. He really reminds me of my dad and my brother. It’s beautiful,” the reality star tweeted in response to a fan on September 29.

Khloé welcomed Tatum via surrogate on July 28, 2022, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair also share daughter True Thompson. Khloé and NBA star, 32, ended their on-again off-again relationship in June 2021 after he cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered estranged son Theo Thompson.

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé admitted that she felt a loss of connection to her son than she did after her daughter’s birth.

“But a surrogate process — Kim [Kardashian] knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mind–k. It is really the weirdest thing,” she said during a confessional. “[I do feel less connected]. People do say it takes a minute to feel connected, but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she “buried” her “head in the sand during that pregnancy” and “didn’t digest what was happening” until she went to the hospital during Tatum’s birth.

As for her relationship with Tristan, the two remain amicable coparents and the professional athlete temporarily moved into Khloé’s home with his brother, Amari, after his mother, Andrea Thompson, suddenly died in January after suffering a heart attack.

That being said, their bond is strictly platonic and Khloé even revealed during an October episode of The Kardashians that she is “not attracted to Tristan.”