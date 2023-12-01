If she wanted to, she would. Taylor Swift’s time in London was brief as In Touch can confirm the “Anti-Hero” singer took her private jet back across the pond to reunite with boyfriend Travis Kelce just hours after her red carpet appearance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie premiere.

According to flight records viewed by Life & Style, Taylor’s private jet took off from London’s Stansted Airport shortly after the film’s premiere on Thursday, November 30. The plane made a pitstop in Bangor, Maine, presumably to refuel, before heading to Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor, 33, took to Instagram the following day to share a series of photos from the star-studded event. “Got invited to London by The Queen … Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!” she captioned the post which included photos with Bey and bestie Blake Lively.

Taylor and Travis’ separation was brief as the Grammy winner prepares to spend a good amount of her two-plus month break from touring with her man. “Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday, November 29.

“The [stay] is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof,” the source continued. “They’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed. It’s been effortless.”

This is not the first time the “Mastermind” artist has rushed to be by her man’s side. After wrapping the South American leg of her record-breaking tour on Sunday, November 26, in São Paulo, Brazil, Taylor’s jet was tracked arriving in Tampa, Florida, around 7 a.m. the following morning. After a brief stopover in The Sunshine State, Taylor landed in K.C. at around 11 a.m.

The pair first went public with their budding romance in September, when Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Bears on September 24. However, two months prior, Travis, 34, tried to shoot his shot at Taylor’s Eras tour stop in K.C. by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

While his romantic gesture flopped, they ultimately connected and have been going strong since. While it’s unclear if Taylor will join Travis as he and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on December 3, she has quickly become a staple on the sidelines cheering on her man. After the September 24 game, which she watched from a suite alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, Taylor attended the October 1 game against the New York Jets in New Jersey, the October 12 game against the Denver Broncos and the October 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.