Taylor Swift brought out one of her most glamorous looks ever while attending the London black carpet premiere of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance tour film.

The singer, 33, radiated like an old-school Hollywood goddess in a glittering silver sequined Balmain gown with a left thigh-high slit. Taylor wore her wavy blonde locks in a side part while hiding her bangs.

She accessorized with black Giuseppe Zanotti open toe slingbacks that showed off her red pedicure and dripped in diamonds, with drop earrings and multiple rings on her fingers. Taylor topped off her show-stopping look with her signature red lipstick.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

It was a case of two major superstars supporting one another, as Beyoncé, 42, attended the premiere of Taylor’s Eras tour film in Los Angeles on October 11. The “Cruel Summer” ​artists showed her love for the “Lemonade” songstress by flying all the way to London to show her appreciation.

Taylor wrapped up the South American leg of her Eras tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, November 26. The following day, she jetted back to the States, stopping to refuel in Tampa, Florida, before making her way to Kansas City to reunite with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Grammy winner is beginning her well-earned break from touring, as Brazil was her final tour stop of 2023. Taylor won’t be back on the road again until February 2024, when the Eras tour will resume in Tokyo.

That leaves plenty of time to spend with Travis as he wraps up his NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. They’re in a good position to make the playoffs and possibly win a back-to-back Super Bowl, after taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy in February.

Taylor has proved to be good luck for the Ohio native, as his team has remained undefeated when she’s in the stands watching Travis play. His stats are also far higher when his girlfriend is present and cheering him on.

Despite her trip to London, Taylor plans to spend an extended period of time in Travis’ Kansas City home during her break. He purchased a $6 million mansion shortly after the couple went public with their romance in September as it afforded far more privacy than the $1 million house he’d lived in prior to dating the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

“The [stay] is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof,” the source added. However, the insider also noted that Taylor and Travis aren’t at all “concerned about butting heads.”

“In fact, they’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed,” the source concluded. “It’s been effortless.”