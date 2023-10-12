Just icons supporting icons. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift spent time together at the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor’s Eras tour movie, and the experience left the “Cruel Summer” singer in awe.

Taylor, 33, was photographed with Beyoncé, 42, on the red carpet at the premiere on Wednesday, October 11. The pop star looked edgy yet elegant in a 1989-esque blue strapless dress with floral cutouts, matching heels and a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Bey sported an all-black look with a statement silver breastplate and matching shades.

Later in the evening, the singers sat next to each other in the front row of the theater to pose for an adorable Boomerang, which Taylor shared on TikTok and Instagram. The video showed Beyoncé playfully throwing a piece of popcorn from an Eras Tour-themed bucket as Taylor popped a piece into her mouth and smiled. Taylor gushed about the “Single Ladies” hitmaker, writing on TikTok that her “soul” was “broken in the best way possible” after spending the night with Beyoncé.

“Honestly can’t even remember my own name,” she added in the caption.

Meanwhile, the “Blank Space” singer shared a heartfelt tribute to Beyoncé with her Instagram post.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” she wrote. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Taylor’s and Beyoncé’s fanbases have been at odds with each other ever since the infamous 2009 VMAs moment when Kanye West stormed the stage to say that Beyoncé should have won the award for Best Female Video instead of Taylor. Beyoncé made it clear that she didn’t agree with Kanye’s action by inviting Taylor to the stage to finish her acceptance speech when Beyoncé won an award later that night. The singers have also appeared to be on friendly terms ever since.

Still, that hasn’t stopped many Swifties and Beyhivers from trying to pit the singers against each other. The comparisons between Beyoncé and Taylor reached a new height this year due to both artists embarking on world tours — Taylor on her Eras tour and Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour, which wrapped up in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1. Fans have seemingly argued over everything, even the A-listers who attended each singer’s shows, in attempts to determine who is the superior artist.

The feud only ramped up when Beyoncé announced her Renaissance concert movie on October 2, weeks after Taylor announced her Eras tour film. Some Swifties accused Beyoncé of copying Taylor. Beyoncé’s appearance at Taylor’s seemingly doubled as a chance for the two to finally squash the feud.

It’s not the first time Beyoncé has shown support for Taylor’s accomplishments, though. In 2021, when Taylor took home her third Album of the Year Award at the Grammys, Beyoncé — who won four awards that night — sent her flowers with a sweet handwritten note.

“Congratulations on your Grammy,” the “Halo” singer wrote. “It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B.”