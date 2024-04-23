Taylor Swift found herself in the middle of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud after she was mentioned in the “God’s Plan” rapper’s latest diss track.

Drake, 37, released a diss track titled “Taylor Made Freestyle” on April 19, which was seemingly named after the “Love Story” singer, 34. In the song, Drake referred to Taylor as the “biggest gangster in music.”

The song was released as Drake continues to wait for Kendrick, 36, to respond to his diss track released on April 13 called “Push Ups,” which is referenced in the lyrics.

“But now we gotta wait a f–king week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud,” Drake raps. “She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop/Hate all you corporate industry puppets, I’m not in the mood.”

He then noted Taylor’s accomplishments in the music industry, while the Degrassi alum admitted he didn’t want to have to compete with her when she released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. “You know, I moved my album when she dropped, I said that already. You know, she ’bout to milli’ run through a Milly Rock on your head top. She got the whole pgLang on mute like that Beyoncé challenge, y’all boys quiet for the weekend.”

Meanwhile, the verse took a dig at Kendrick’s multidisciplinary creative communications company company, pgLang.

Drake also referenced Taylor in “Push Ups” when he rapped, “Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty/You only need a verse for the Swifties.”

Despite being named in the track, Taylor has not publicly reacted to “Taylor Made Freestyle.” However, she is known to be on good terms with both Kendrick and Drake.

Kendrick and Taylor previously worked together on the 2015 remix of her song “Bad Blood,” and they reunited to record the song again for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania native name dropped the “One Dance” musician in her 2019 song “I Forgot That You Existed.”

Drake and Kendrick have made their feud clear, while the “Swimming Pools” rapper previously teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin on the song “Like That,” which was released in March. During the track, Kendrick shut down claims that he and Drake were on the same level.