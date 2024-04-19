Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have been invited to the Met Gala, though the pair have reportedly chosen not to attend.

Nearly three weeks before the first Monday in May, a source told TMZ that Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, were both offered individual invites to the annual event. However, the insider claimed they have both RSVPed stating that they won’t be attending.

The “Cruel Summer” singer likely chose to skip the Met Gala because it will take place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which is just three days before she kicks off the Paris leg for her Eras tour on May 9. Meanwhile, it’s not currently clear why Travis has declined the invitation.

Taylor has attended the Met Gala several times over the years and served as a cochair during the 2016 event alongside Idris Elba, Anna Wintour and Jonathan Ive. Unlike his girlfriend, Travis has never gone to the gala before.

The 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and will include A-list stars such as Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez in attendance.

“Titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ the upcoming show will feature approximately 250 items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection—some very rarely seen in public before—and display them in an entirely new way,” Vogue announced via Instagram in November 2023. “From a 17th century English Elizabethan-era bodice and Christian Dior’s famous Junon and Venus ballgowns, to 21st century acquisitions by designers including Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney and Conner Ives, the core exhibit will span 400 years of history.”

It’s possible that the couple also wants to enjoy downtime following the release of Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. While most of the album details her past romances with exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, Travis managed to get a few mentions in the songs. Fans have speculated that the professional athlete inspired “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” though Taylor has not confirmed what each of the songs are about.

Just moments after the album was released on Friday, April 19, Taylor took to social media to insist that she had moved on from any heartache mentioned in the songs.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up,” she captioned several black and white photos of herself. “There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”

Taylor concluded, “And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”