To say that Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter eggs is an understatement, and it looks like her 2024 Grammys dress was a nod to her then-forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor, 34, hit the red carpet in February in a gorgeous ivory Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. She styled it with long black velvet gloves, and Swifties took notice of her color choices accessory choices – after all, when Taylor wears a watch, the exact time on it is almost always a clue, and many thought that the black and white was a nod to Reputation (Taylor’s Version). In classic Taylor fashion, everyone was wrong.

When the teaser for the first music video from TTPD dropped, “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, it was Taylor’s dress that fans took notice of. The trailer, released on Thursday, April 18, was only six seconds long, but fans realized that the songstress was wearing almost the exact same dress. Its signature draping on one hip was clearly visible on a clearly distressed Taylor, seemingly throwing a candlestick into a window. The music video will drop on Friday, April 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Swifties quickly took to the internet with theories about the dress, with some suggesting that it could’ve been a nod to the wedding dress that Taylor always wanted but never got to wear while dating Joe Alwyn. And, according to Page Six, the exact dress Taylor wears in the music video is a bridal dress from Toni Maticevski.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marriage – or lack thereof – is a central theme of The Tortured Poets Department, with a number of songs pointing to a relationship that simply could not cross the finish line. Fans quickly zoned in on “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” as the songstress belted, “Saw forever, so he smashed it up.”

Of course, a track that had Joe on the minds of every listener was “So Long, London,” a nod to the actor’s hometown. “You swore that you loved me but where were the clues?” Taylor wondered in the song. “I died on the altar waiting for the proof.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“LOML” hit fans right in the heart, too, as Taylor lamented, ““If you know it in one glimpse it’s legendary, you and I go from one kiss to getting married … You s–t talked me under a table, talking rings and talking cradles.”

Listeners have been dissecting the lyrics of the double album anthology, pouring over 31 songs all threaded with deeper meaning. Joe and Matty Healy are certainly central points of the collection, while boyfriend Travis Kelce gets a few nods in songs “The Alchemy” and “So High School.”

Travis has yet to publicly respond to Taylor’s new album as of publication, but he revealed in February that he had listened to some of the tracks, calling it “unbelievable.”

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he said.