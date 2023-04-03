Meet The Perfect Couple’s Star-Studded Cast: Netflix Show Plot, Release

It’s happening! Author Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel The Perfect Couple is headed to Netflix with a star-studded cast.

“I’ve waited 23 years for one of my books to make it to the screen and my patience has paid off,” the author shared via Instagram in April 2023, alongside a photo of the show’s announcement. In a second post, Elin wrote, “For those asking here’s the who’s who … filming starts tomorrow. I’m still in St. John writing and trying to keep my cool.”

Netflix shared a graphic of the full cast alongside their onscreen counterparts. Keep reading for cast details, possible release date and more.

Who Is Starring in ‘The Perfect Couple’ Series?

Nicole Kidman is set to star as Greer Garrison Winbury, the groom’s mother. Liev Schreiber will be joining her as Tag Winbury, the groom’s father. As for the groom, Billy Howle will be playing Benji Winbury while Eve Hewson will play Amelia Sacks, the bride.

Dakota Fanning was cast as Abby Winbury, the sister-in-law alongside Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco, the bride’s best friend. Ishaan Khattar is starring as Shooter Dival, the groom’s best friend. Jack Reynor will play Thomas Winbury, the groom’s brother. Mia Isaac is taking on the role of Chloe Carter, the chief of police’s daughter. Donna Lynne Champlin was cast as Nikki Henry, the detective and Isabelle Adjani is set to appear as Isabel Nallet, the family friend.

What Is ‘The Perfect Couple’ About?

“Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket,” the official logline reads. “Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

When Will ‘The Perfect Couple’ Premiere?

It was announced in August 2022 that the show was picked up for Netflix. Elin revealed that the series would start filming in April 2023. No official release date has been announced just yet.