Finding love in Sicily? White Lotus fans are convinced that the show’s stars Meghann Fahy (Daphne) and Leo Woodall (Jack) are dating in real life!

Romance rumors started swirling following a bunch of seemingly flirty photos and comments on Instagram, but are the actors just friends? Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Dating?

The White Lotus stars have yet to respond to fan rumors regarding their relationship status, so it’s unclear if they’re dating in real life.

However, the HBO stars have raised some major eyebrows on social media with their apparent flirty replies back and forth. In September 2022, the Vampire Academy actor shared a series of Polaroid photos alongside a caption that read, “That’s amore.” The first photo showed Leo and Meghann seemingly cozied up for a mirror selfie. A second picture in the roundup showed multiple cast members together at a dinner table while Leo’s finger was in Meghann’s mouth.

Leo Woodhall/ Instagram

“I love you! I love these! I love you!” the Bold Type alum commented on the post. Leo replied, “Love you right back.”

Nearly a month later, the English actor shared a solo shot of himself on Instagram. “The sweatshirt also Leo for president,” Meghann commented.

In November 2022, the Just Add Romance star continued to fuel relationship rumors when her HBO costar shared a still of himself as Jack in the White Lotus. “There he IS,” Meghann wrote in the comments section this time around. That same month, Leo returned the favor on a few of Meghann’s Instagram posts.

When the Massachusetts native shared a video of herself singing “O Holy Night,” Leo asked, “Can you do a Christmas album please cheers.” Meghan wrote back, saying, “Literally anything for you.”

Days later, she uploaded a series snaps from a photo shoot alongside a caption that read, “And thank you @elleuk I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!” Leo responded, “UK loves you back,” referring to his home country.

Reps for Meghann and Leo did not immediately respond to Life & Style for comment.

What Has Meghann Fahy Said About Leo Woodall?

When asked who was the “life of the party” on the White Lotus season 2 set, Meghann name-dropped her rumored beau.

“Theo [James], for sure. Also me!” the actress told Variety in December 2022. “And then when Leo got there, he was too. So, Theo and Leo!”