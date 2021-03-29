If you’ve been dreaming of following in Johnny Rose’s footsteps and starting your own motel empire, you’re in luck — the real-life Rosebud Motel featured in Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek is now for sale!

The actual business being sold by Jesse Tipping is called the Hockley Motel and is located in Mono, Canada, northwest of Toronto. If you want to snag the iconic spot, it’s currently listed for $1.6 million. Tipping purchased the motel in 2012 for $820,000, and two years later it became the home of the Rose family (portrayed by Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara) and was featured in every single episode of all six seasons of the cult classic TV series.

However, the inside may not look how you expect — only exterior shots were filmed of the building, and the inside shots were filmed at various Canadian studios. Though the on-screen hotel is said to have nine rooms, the 4,300-square-foot Hockley actually has six units that have one bedroom and one bathroom each. It also has a pretty impressive two-story manager’s suite that the Roses could have lived quite a bit more comfortably in, considering it has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There’s also a separate guest cottage, a barn with space for three horses, and 6.7 acres of land along the scenic Nottawasaga River. It’s really too bad David’s wedding was rained out, because it would have been the perfect location.

Though the Roses only appeared outside of the building, fans have been flocking to it ever since Schitt’s Creek began. “It’s been crazy,” Tipping told Toronto Life. “There’s been a constant stream of cars, people taking photos. Unfortunately, some people got inside. It’s locked up now and there’s a sign outside that gently reminds people to treat it with respect. I think my best experience was a couple of years ago, though. I saw a car with three women in it parked outside, so I asked them whether they were fans of the show. They said, yes, they’d met in a Schitt’s Creek chatroom. One was from England, one was from Connecticut and the other was from California. They had a full-size cardboard cutout of another friend who couldn’t make it.”

Tipping would love to see the Hockley become something of a tribute motel to the show, and so would many fans. Some even started a GoFundMe to chip in to buy it.

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the real-life Rosebud Motel!