‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Cast Is Full of Reality TV’s Finest and Athletes! See Photos

The Traitors is returning to another mystery-filled season 2 and the cast is jam-packed with reality television’s fan favorite stars.

Bravo and Bachelor Nation stars like Tamra Judge and Peter ​Weber will compete for the $250,000 grand prize, all while trying to figure out who the Traitors are out of the group of Faithfuls.

Survivor and Big Brother competitor Cirie ​Fields took home the half-a-million dollar cash prize last season as a Traitor after successfully convincing her castmates she was a Faithful. Now, who will rise to the occasion and win the ultimate game of deceit?

Keep scrolling to see ‘The Traitors’ season 2 cast!