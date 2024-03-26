The Voice turned out to be a dating show in addition to a singing competition for John Holiday and Rio Souma. John Legend revealed that the men, who were both on his team during season 19, got married.

The veteran coach, 45, shared the news during a season 25 episode on Monday, March 25. Amid the battle rounds, Chance the Rapper’s contestants Bri Fletcher and Serenity Arce opened up about how close they’d gotten while preparing to sing against each other on the show. John then pointed out that this is something that happens often and referenced his two former team members who tied the knot.

While he didn’t name names, posts on John, 38, and Rio’s Instagram pages confirm that they got married in 2022. “It was TRULY a fairytale,” John captioned one post with photos from the wedding.

The singers’ season of The Voice aired in the fall of 2020. They were both selected by John after their blind auditions. While John Holiday advanced all the way to the finals and finished the season in fifth place, Rio was eliminated during the battle rounds.

However, their romantic connection continued after the show and John proposed in September 2021. “A God sent moment!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “One of those days where you wait for the right moment and God shows up in a big way! Excitement, joy, love, connectedness, everything I could have [ever] dreamed it to be. Simply elegant. I have lived a full life and this is by far one of the best days.”

Ahead of the wedding, he also gushed about how excited he was to marry Rio, 31, in another social media post. “What a journey it’s been and I am so looking forward to living this life with you and creating a life filled with wonder, color (lots of flowers), the laughter of our children and the essence and fierce love that we dedicate to one another,” he gushed. “I can still remember that very first look at you. I was and am still amazed at you.”

Meanwhile, Rio paid tribute to his husband in a rare Instagram post of his own on March 19. “Thank you to my amazing husband for allowing me to share the stage with you,” he wrote. “Just like I told you during our time on The Voice, the way you will impact the world with your gift is inevitable. When God has a plan for you and you’re walking in your purpose; nothing can stop you.”