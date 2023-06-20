;39 going on 45? In the aftermath of Scandoval, there has been some confusion regarding Tom Sandoval’s real age. While many reports state that he is 39 years old in 2023, he has made comments about how it felt to turn 40. Meanwhile, his Vanderpump Rules castmates have referred to him as being somewhere between 41 and 45 years old. So, how old is Sandoval in reality, and is he lying about his age? Scroll on to find out what we know.

How Old Is Tom Sandoval Really?

When someone Google searches Tom Sandoval’s birthday, it comes up as July 7, 1983. At the time of this publication, that means Sandoval is 39 years old and about to turn 40 in just a few weeks. This information is also listed on Famous Birthdays, as well as IMDb. Mystery solved, right? Wrong.

There have been rumors that Sandoval hasn’t been truthful about his age, or at least that he’s just never bothered to correct any of the online sources listing his birth year as 1983. Some fans believe that he was actually born in 1982, which would make him 40 going on 41 in 2023.

During Vanderpump Rules’ Extended Secrets Revealed episode on Peacock, which dropped on June 15, 2023, and showcases unseen footage from season 10, Sandoval mentions his age while on a date with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“I’m an adult. Like, an adult in theory, but not in practice,” said Ariana, which prompted Sandoval to respond, “I’m a 39-year-old boy.”

After that scene, a message from the producers popped up, stating, “Fact check: Tom is 40.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 began filming in July 2022, which would have made Sandoval 40 years old at the time if he was born in 1982 and 39 years old if he was born in 1983.

What Does Tom Sandoval Say About His Age?

Sandoval’s “39-year-old boy” remark wasn’t the only time he spoke about his age. In April 2023, one month after Life & Style confirmed that Ariana and Sandoval had broken up due to Sandoval cheating with Raquel Leviss, Sandoval appeared on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast and spoke about his milestone 40th birthday.

“As I turned 40, I started to look at my life and it looked very bleak,” he said. “I started to lose my optimism in life and my drive; I started to feel trapped. I started thinking like, ‘I don’t need this house, I don’t need this s–t, but I feel like I need to make a change to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.’”

What Do Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Say About Sandoval’s Age?

Sandoval’s Vanderpump Rules costars seem to be just as confused about his age. During the Secrets Revealed episode, another scene showed James Kennedy calling out Sandoval for being “42 and washed up” in a confessional.

“You lived in a f–king beautiful home with a beautiful girlfriend, which you threw away in the gutter. For what? An airhead bimbo,” he said of Sandoval and the cheating scandal.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute called out Sandoval for his age amid Scandoval on her “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast in March 2023.

“Dude’s almost 41 years old. You’re gonna bang twentysomething-year-olds and groupies?” Kristen said. (Raquel is 28 years old.)

Ariana’s Something About Her business partner, Katie Maloney, tried to clear up Sandoval’s age during a March 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Guest Danny Pellegrino asked Katie how old Sandoval and his estranged best friend, Tom Schwartz, were, and she replied, “40.”

“They’ll both be 41 this year,” she said.