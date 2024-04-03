Travis Kelce was glowing as he gushed about his life being in such a good place amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” the NFL star, 34, said in an interview with People on Tuesday, April 2. “I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.” He also added that he’s “oozing life right now.”

Although Travis didn’t mention Taylor, 34, by name, the two have been spending a lot of time together recently amid their breaks from work. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is also still riding the high of his February Super Bowl win.

“It’s just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl. All these doors open,” he explained. “And so I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces.”

After the Super Bowl, Travis celebrated with his teammates on multiple occasions. He also traveled to Australia and Singapore to support his pop star girlfriend on her Eras tour. The couple returned to Los Angeles together on March 10 for an Oscars afterparty, then jetted to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.

Since returning to the United States, they’ve been spending most of their time on the west coast. As Life & Style exclusively reported, the duo is “testing the waters” of living together in Taylor’s L.A. mansion during this downtime.

On Sunday, March 31, Travis and Taylor reportedly went to Pennsylvania to celebrate Easter with the Ohio native’s brother, Jason Kelce, and his family. The trip marked the first time that the “Karma” hitmaker met her man’s three nieces, according to Daily Mail.

“Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy,” Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, said during a Monday, April 1, interview on the Today show. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field.”

With Taylor’s Eras tour not resuming until May 9, the lovebirds will have more time off to spend together over the next month. Travis also recently confirmed that he will be traveling to Europe to attend the summer leg of the tour. “Oh, you know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “You know it. She’ll be all over Europe. There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”