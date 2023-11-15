Travis Kelce showed off his singing skills by partnering up with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the upcoming ​Philadelphia Eagles Christmas album. The Kansas City Chiefs player put rivalries aside and offered up his vocals on the song “Fairytale of Philadelphia” which was released on Wednesday, November 15.

“Philly, are we going to let a Chief steal the show? No way… But we are going to enjoy the newly reimagined single, Fairytale of Philadelphia by Jason & Travis Kelce,” the album’s official Instagram page shared on Tuesday, November 14, as they announced the brothers’ collab. This marks the second annual Christmas album released by the Eagles.

The short clip featured Travis, 34, and Jason, 35, as wooden figurines wearing Christmas attire alternating lyrics like, “You are handsome! You are pretty! You’re the king of South Philly!”

Several Eagles players waited in the wings and at one point, the wooden figurine version of Eagles player Lane Johnson asks, “Are we really gonna let a Chief steal the show?” Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata replies, “Hell no!”

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

It’s clear the fans enjoyed the brothers teaming up for the song and many said so in the comments.

One wrote, “I didn’t have ‘the Kelce brothers sing a Christmas duet’ on my 2023 bingo card but I’m here for it.” While another added, “Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé are not gunna cut it this year.”

The Eagles’ Christmas album raises money for local charities, and in 2022, the project managed to raise over $1 million. This year’s set of songs features artists like Patti LaBelle and Amos Lee along with several other members of the NFL team.

With Travis’ recent romance with Taylor Swift making headlines on a daily basis, several people wondered if the Grammy Award winner might make an appearance. However, Jason confessed that Taylor’s vocals weren’t in the cards for the 2023 album.

Not everyone was thrilled with Jason bringing Travis in for the album. Several die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fans voiced their complaints in the comments on the Instagram post announcing Travis’ participation.

“Why why why is Travis included? He isn’t an eagle! Never will be. All this hype for him cuz he’s dating a billionaire, it’s annoying asf. Jason is the only Kelce brother welcomed in Philly,” said one fan.

Someone else wrote, “I mean, I love the brothers. But he beat us in the Super Bowl. Why is he on our album?”

“A Philly Special Christmas” is now streaming on all platforms.