Travis Kelce is aware of all the chatter surrounding his old tweets, which have resurfaced and gone viral on social media amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

“I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” the NFL star, 34, told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, November 22, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “Like, since I’ve gotten to the [NFL], I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.’ And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f–ing dove into 2011. What a f–ing year that was.”

Luckily, Travis’ old tweets from college haven’t turned up anything incriminating. For the most part, his messages were just a harmless string of thoughts. “I was just using Twitter as, like, a diary,” Travis explained. “I’m just out here saying nonsense.”

Gotham/GC Images

Fans have also been playfully mocking the tight end for the typos and misspellings in his messages. Chipotle even got in on the fun by renaming one of its Kansas City locations to “Chipolte” after Travis misspelled the restaurant name in one of his tweets. Another buzzed about tweet featured the word squirrel spelled as “squirle.”

“This is why I don’t tweet anymore,” he concluded. “Because it’s just nonsense.”

The latest “New Heights” episode comes following Travis’ recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he spoke in-depth about his relationship with Taylor, 33, for the first time. He confirmed that their relationship began when she reached out to him after his attendance at her Eras tour show in July. However, it wasn’t without some help.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’” the Kansas City Chiefs star shared. “I had somebody playing Cupid. [Taylor] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Although the two connected over the summer, they didn’t go public with their relationship until September 24. The pop star made no secret of the romance when she attended a Chiefs game and sat in Travis’ private suite with his mom, Donna Kelce. She was seen cheering Travis on at three more games after that, as well. On November 11, Travis also showed up in Argentina to support the “Anti-Hero” singer at her Eras tour show in Buenos Aires.

Taylor has three shows in Brazil on Thanksgiving weekend but will then be on hiatus from tour until February, so fans are expecting her to pop up in Kansas City quite a bit over the next few months.