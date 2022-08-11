Looks like Kylie Jenner might have gotten some birthday loving! Travis Scott showed off his girlfriend’s “I Want It Now” look in a NSFW Instagram Stories amid her 25th birthday celebration on Wednesday, August 10.

In the snap, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is wearing a silver chain metal shirt and jeans while holding the “Astroworld” rapper’s hand. Travis, 31, for his part, is wearing a purple T-shirt and appears to be looking down at their joint hands. The steamy photo — which was taken during their outing in London earlier this month — was the last in a series of birthday tributes to Kylie that Travis had shared on his Instagram Story.

“Happy f–kkkkking birthday mi,” he captioned various photos and videos of The Kardashians star. Kylie and Travis have been together on and off since April 2017, and share two kids together.

Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images

Kylie celebrated her milestone birthday with a fireworks display, which was documented in a video that she posted on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Twenty fine.” Her birthday look included a sheer white glittery dress with giant sparkler earrings and her hair in an updo. The makeup mogul posed for photos while fireworks went off behind her.

Ahead of the celebration, Kylie shared some throwback photos from her “1st birthday party,” which took place on “August 10th 1998.” At the time, her party had a Tweety Bird theme, a nod to the classic cartoon, and took place in the family’s backyard cement patio with folding tables that had Tweety Bird tablecloths. In one sweet picture, Kylie grabbed at a bundle of balloons while her mom, Kris Jenner, looked on. Another photo showed the momager, 66, holding her youngest daughter — who was wearing a sweet party hat — while smiling at the camera.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the first birthday party was the absence of the iconic Hansen’s Cake that the Kar-Jenner family has at most of their celebratory affairs. Instead, Kylie’s first birthday had a Tweety Bird cake covered in flowers that marked the big day.

Kris shared the throwback snaps to her own Instagram Stories on Wednesday along with sweet tribute to her daughter.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl,” she wrote. “You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend and so wise beyond your years. You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature. I love what you with your kids … You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you.”