Adventure time! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, went exploring at a river together on February 15 — and luckily for us, the KUWTK star captured a few sweet moments from the outing on her Instagram Stories.

In a series of three cute clips, the 22-month-old could be seen smiling at the camera in an adorable denim jacket and white shorts, while in another Khlo captured her looking down at the running water. Too sweet, y’all!

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the Good American founder spending quality time with her only daughter. In fact, she’s incredibly proud of and dedicated to her almost 2-year-old — so much that Khlo often rocks a chain with her daughter’s name. Life & Style spoke exclusively with George the Jeweler about Khlo’s epic, blinged-out True necklace, made special for her by the craftsman.

“So that one I actually gifted to her as a surprise for when she had the baby and the name first came out,” he exclusively explained. “I was talking it over with my publicist and we just decided, ‘You know what? This is a good opportunity, let’s just do it.’ So I made it and she loved it!”

Instagram

That being said, it seems as though the proud mama has been investing more in experiences than material things for her baby girl lately. “Kylie [Jenner] gets a lot of buzz for spoiling Stormi [Webster] — reportedly $100,000 recently — but Kim [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé are no slouches when it comes to lavishing presents on their kids,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in December 2019.

“Khloé has learned that less is more,” the source added. “She’s trying really hard to set a better example, but Khloé and Kim still go all out. The designer clothes they buy for kids is in the $10,000 to $20,000 or more range — which is insane when you think how they’ll outgrow it so fast — but money is no object for them.”

Either way, it seems as though Khlo and True enjoy spending all their time together. We really love seeing them put on their explorer caps and traverse California — in fact, we’d watch that show. Come on, E!