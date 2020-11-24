The sweetest! Khloé Kardashian enlisted daughter True Thompson to help her unbox a huge delivery from her clothing company. “What is this? True … are you gonna open it? It’s all of our Good American shoes!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said excitedly during a Tuesday, November 24, Instagram Story.

Immediately, the precious 2-year-old mentioned Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster. “You want Stormi to have some?” Khloé, 36, asked. “Yeah, Stormi! Look,” True replied. Unfortunately, the Good American designs weren’t exactly appropriate for toddlers. “No, I know … these are high-heels,” the E! personality explained to True. “Open this. Can you open that for me, Goose?” Of course, Khloé’s little lady obliged.

Even if Stormi and True can’t appreciate Khloé’s new collection right now, we have no doubt they’ll be rocking matching heels somewhere down the line. After all, the adorable cousins have such a special bond. For starters, Stormi and True were only born two months apart!

Kylie, 23, welcomed her baby with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018, while Khloé gave birth to True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April. Prior to that, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West was born via surrogate in January.

“Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up,” a source previously told Life & Style of the trio. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie just loves that they have each other.”

True is also very close with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream. “It’s hard to pick her favorite cousin, that’s not fair,” a separate insider explained to Life & Style. “But True and Dream are adorable together. They talk their baby talk to each other; Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces. Khloé and Rob just love their special bond. But True bonds with all her cousins really well.”

With the holidays right around the corner, we can’t wait to see more sweet moments from the Kar-Jenner kids!