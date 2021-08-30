She’s home! Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra shared the first look of baby No. 4 on Sunday, August 29, one day after wife Catelynn Lowell gave birth to their newborn daughter.

“She’s home,” Tyler, 29, captioned a video with a red heart and a rose emoji while showing off the tiny infant’s hands while she was wrapped in a cozy blanket.

Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn, 29, also gave a quick update via Instagram on Monday, August 30. “We are blessed beyond measure,” she wrote with three purple heart emojis and one rose emoji.

Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

The MTV couple has been referring to their new addition as “Baby R,” but Tyler and Catelynn’s emojis could possibly be a clue that they named their daughter Rose. However, neither has confirmed her moniker yet.

It’s unclear if the parents changed direction on the name or are simply trying to throw off followers. In June, Catelynn teased baby No. 4’s name by sharing a sweet photo of daughter Novalee (a.k.a. Nova) holding up a sign that read, “Hello, my name is,” followed by a name starting with the letter “G” and ending with the letter “A.”

This is the fourth child of Tyler and Catelynn. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, whom they placed for adoption, in 2009 while starring on 16 & Pregnant.

Tyler and Catelynn eventually tied the knot in August 2015 after welcoming daughter Nova in January of that year. The Conquering Chaos author then gave birth to daughter Vaeda in 2019.

Before welcoming Baby R, Catelynn suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2020.

“I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” the makeup artist wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

In February 2021, the duo announced the exciting news that they were pregnant again — and expecting another girl.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters,” Catelynn previously told Celeb Buzz. “This is our last and final, but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”