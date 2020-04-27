Living in the past? Tyler Cameron described his “perfect date” during an Instagram Live workout and we’ve got to say, it sounds eerily familiar to his hometown visit with ex Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

“Drop the boat in, pick up some sushi to go, head to a beautiful secluded spot I know, watch the sunset have some wine and then cruise home,” the reality TV heartthrob, 27, who recently spent two weeks quarantining with Hannah, 25, told Venus Williams during her #CoachVenus x EleVen segment on Monday, April 27.

During season 24 of the beloved series, Hannah took a trip down to Tyler’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, where the pair — wait for it — went on a boat trip together. While there was no sushi, the striking couple did dance around in their bathing suits.

By the end of their date, viewers were certain Tyler and Hannah had a future. “This was everything I needed and more,” he told her at the time. “This got me so excited to move forward … I want to be able to step up for you. I do feel like I’m falling in love with you.”

Sadly, we’re now aware of the Jed Wyatt of it all. However, Tyler and Hannah remain incredibly close. Following the death of the former football player’s mother, Andrea Cameron, Hannah was there to support him to the fullest.

“His mother and my wife became friends and you know, it’s out of respect for them,” the beauty queen’s father, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style of Hannah’s March trip to Florida. Even so, Robert made it clear his daughter and Tyler aren’t romantically involved.

“They’ve always gotten along. They’re just like two kids,” he assured. “They’re just hanging out just like you going on spring break with your college buddies, and that’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. We knew that this was going to come on and people want to read into whatever they want to read into and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Sigh. Here’s hoping that will change one day — perhaps Tyler and Hannah can discuss it over some sushi on a boat?

