Uncoupled season 1 premiered on Netflix in July 2022 and received rave reviews for its humor and charm. Series star Neil Patrick Harris, of course, is a fan favorite, but the show sadly hit a wall when the streaming giant announced its cancelation in January 2023. However, fans shouldn’t lose hope because the series has been taken over by a new network, and season 2 is in the works! So, when is the release date and what will change about the show?

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Uncoupled season 2!

Did Netflix Cancel ‘Uncoupled’?

In January 2023, Deadline reported that Netflix canceled the series and would not be renewing it for another season despite positive reviews. The outlet cited that Uncoupled did not stand in Netflix’s Top 10 shows for a while, leading the network to ultimately pull the plug.

Nevertheless, Showtime saved the day by acquiring the series, the outlet reported in February 2023.

Before Showtime officially renewed the show, series star Tisha Campbell told People that she was optimistic about the show’s continuation.

“I think there’s some things happening behind the scenes, so I’m not sure,” she teased. “It was shocking that we were No. 3 [on Netflix in the U.S.], and we weren’t worldwide, and we weren’t picked up. That was shocking, but that’s the business. It just is what it is. I don’t ever take things personally. I loved working for that streaming network.”

Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022

When Is ‘Uncoupled’ Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, season 2 does not have an official release date.

Now that Uncoupled has found a new home for viewers, the second season is expected to be “edgier and racier than the version that aired on Netflix,” according to Deadline.

What Is ‘Uncoupled’ About?

Neil portrays Michael Lawson, a newly single gay man living in Manhattan who must navigate the dating scene for the first time in nearly 20 years. Now that he is in his 40s, Michael discovers that the dating pool has changed while he was in his relationship. Soon, the real estate agent realizes that he must learn the new ways of modern romance and take action to avoid being single forever.

What Happened in Season 1 of ‘Uncoupled’?

After his longtime partner, Colin, abruptly leaves him, Michael catches onto the modern dating scene in New York City and later attends his friends’ wedding, where Colin makes an appearance as well. The former couple seem to put the past behind them as they share a sweet dance at the reception, where Colin tells Michael he felt trapped and had “no possibilities” when they were together.

However, Uncoupled ends with a major cliffhanger as Colin randomly shows up at Michael’s apartment and confesses that it was a mistake to leave him.