Malibu Beach Inn

Looking to escape winter chills or get away on a blissful vacation? Experience the Golden Coast with a stay at the scenic Malibu Beach Inn.

Overlooking a breath taking stretch of California coastline nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” this stunning inn will make you feel like a celeb on holiday.

Malibu Beach offers 47 luxuriously furnished rooms, each with a view of Carbon Beach. Guests can anticipate watching the sunset over the ocean and falling asleep to the gentle soothing sounds of the waves against the sand right below their window.

The inn’s staff is trained to help you make the most of your stay. Not sure what sites to see? The reception team is more than happy to assist in planning your exploration of Malibu’s iconic locations.

Whether you want to spend a day in the fresh air walking nearby hiking trails with scenic vistas, or you’re drawn to a shopping trip to the many local high-end boutiques in Malibu’s sprawling downtown scene, or if you’re just keen to take in the sites of famous landmarks, the inn’s prime location makes it easy to indulge in the fresh and unique atmosphere of this legendary beach city.

With Santi Monica and Beverly Hills only a short drive away, there are countless adventures to enjoy.

If you’re more in the mind to relax or need some time to unwind after an exciting day sightseeing, you can book an appointment at the inn’s own on-site spa. CURE Daily Spa offers all the rejuvenating treatments and amenities to get you feeling your best.

Head to the Carbon Beach Club terrace restaurant for an amazing meal and view of the Pacific Ocean. Choose a dish from a sophisticated menu inspired by its coastal proximity and made with seasonal ingredients locally sourced from nearby farmer’s markets and One Gun Ranch.

Pair your repast with a wine from the incredible hand-selected wine list, which boasts a quality array of imported and domestic wines.

Alternatively, CBC’s award-winning mixologist can create one of the restaurant’s delightful signature cocktails.

With unbeatable views, luxury accommodations, impeccable service and access to a plethora of amenities, Malibu Beach Inn will make your next vacation one you’ll never forget.