Unbothered. TikTok star Addison Rae sparked backlash after securing a red carpet correspondent job at UFC 264 in Las Vegas — but she responded to the hate on Saturday, July 10.

“[Nevermind,] y’all got me fired,” the 20-year-old retweeted her initial post — two photos of the Louisiana native wearing a green dress while standing in front of a UFC-branded step and repeat with a microphone — with the additional comment. However, the tweet appeared to be sarcastic, as Addison did work the event and was spotted interviewing several stars, including fighter Dustin Poirier.

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Addison came under fire when she announced her new gig via Twitter one day before the event. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for [three] whole months to prepare for this moment,” she tweeted, referencing her three-month stint at Louisiana State University. She quickly left the school to focus full-time on her influencer persona when her TikTok account began gaining popularity.

The light-hearted comment seemingly ignited an immense amount of backlash, specifically centered around the idea that the internet personality was unqualified for a job that others who struggle in broadcasting would feel lucky to have.

“We all know life isn’t fair, but to brag about how unqualified you are is a special level of tone deaf,” one user replied to the post, while another added, “Congrats on the job, but [three] whole months isn’t a flex, it’s an insult to those who spent years in this business and still languish in obscurity.”

The dancer’s career in social media also comes with other perks. She is close pals with Kourtney Kardashian and is regularly seen spending time with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. The “Obsessed” singer previously revealed that she met the Poosh founder, 42, through YouTube star and pal David Dobrik in an effort to do something special for Kourt’s eldest son, Mason Disick.

“We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” Addison explained during a July 2020 episode of the “Tom Ward Show” podcast. “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

She’s come a long way from the small-town life down south — and she knows it. “Like, I don’t necessarily freak out about a single individual, but I’ll overall look at it and be like, ‘What is my life? Why am I driving to Malibu right now? Where am I?’” Addison previously expressed. “I think it’s just because I am not, you know, from here. So, it’s still crazy to me that I even live in Los Angeles.”