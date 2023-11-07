Kaitlyn Bristowe stayed close with Alan Bersten after competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2020, but their friendship has since become strained. So, what exactly happened between The Bachelorette alum and pro dancer?

Alan took offense to something Kaitlyn said about him on her podcast in September 2023 and stopped talking to her, she claimed. Kaitlyn also admitted that she no longer has a relationship with her professional partner from the show, Artem Chigvintsev, either.

What Happened Between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Alan Bersten?

Ahead of season 31 of DWTS in 2022, Kaitlyn and Alan still seemed to be on good terms. While previewing the season, Kaitlyn said that Jessie James Decker was one of the contestants who she was rooting for. The country singer was paired with Alan that season. “I’m friends with Alan, so rooting for them because I see that she is working so hard and wants it so bad,” Kaitlyn told Us Weekly.

What Did Kaitlyn Bristowe Say About DWTS’ Alan Bersten?

The trouble began when Kaitlyn had season 32 DWTS contestant Charity Lawson on her “Off the Vine” podcast before the show’s premiere in September 2023. After giving Charity advice for competing in the ballroom, Kaitlyn also speculated about who her fellow Bachelor Nation alum would be partnered with.

“I think possibly Alan because I could see them putting you with him, only because he’s one of the more well-loved, I feel like, out of a lot of them,” Kaitlyn dished. “I feel like I could see you and your fun personality with him.”

However, she also warned Charity that Alan could be “crazy in the ballroom, adding, “He’s kind of a d–k, but I can see it. Well, they’re all d–ks. They’re all d–ks, I’m telling you. Buckle up.” Kaitlyn told Charity that Alan “would be an absolute nightmare” as a partner. “But he would take you far [in the competition],” she confirmed.

She clarified her comments on Instagram one week later. “We can all be d–ks,” Kaitlyn wrote. “Alan is one of my closest friends from the show. I have nothing but love and respect for him. I think it’s okay to be a d–k and push people to believe in themselves and light a fire.”

Unfortunately, the damage had already been done at that point. “I never danced with Kaitlyn, so I don’t know why that would even come up,” Alan told Us Weekly. “I take a lot of pride in my work and I make sure that, above all else, my partners feel comfortable and confident in themselves.”

During a November 6, 2023, interview on Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast, Kaitlyn revealed that her initial comment had taken a toll on her relationship with Alan. “Alan still won’t talk to me,” she admitted. “He walked right past me [when I attended a taping of] Dancing With the Stars. He won’t call me back. And I have profusely apologized on my podcast.”

She also had nothing but praise for Alan. “I call them all d–ks in the most loving way,” Kaitlyn shared. “I truly would want Alan as a partner if they ever did [an all-star season] because he is such a solid friend to me. We are so close.”

Who Was Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner?

Kaitlyn won the mirrorball trophy with Artem. It was his first time winning the competition. Unfortunately, the two have grown apart since dancing together.

“I actually feel like Artem and I had – it [was] like a business,” Kaitlyn admitted in an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. “And then we moved forward and I haven’t really talked to him, which is kind of sad. I don’t know. He’s busy. He’s dancing every day. He’s got a little sweet boy at home and he just got married.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Artem weighed in while speaking with the outlet in September 2023. “Look, it’s all with a good intention,” he said. “Because I know sometimes when we have someone who has great potential, you want to bring it out of them. It worked for Kaitlyn. She won the mirrorball trophy.”

Has Alan Bersten Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Alan made his debut as a pro on DWTS during season 25. He was partnered with Debbie Gibson and they came in 12th place.

He won his first season of the show while partnered with Hannah Brown during season 28.

ABC/Eric McCandless

Alan finished in 4th place during seasons 26, 27 and 30, when he was paired with Mirai Nagasu, Alexis Ren and Amanda Kloots, respectively. For season 29, he and Skai Jackson came in 5th place. During his season with Jessie, Alan placed 10th, and for season 32, with Jamie Lynn Spears, he came in 13th.