Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark are going through a scary situation after they rushed daughter Hartford to the hospital. Keep reading for details on what happened to their little girl and how she is doing.

What Happened to Stassi Schroeder’s Daughter?

Beau revealed that Hartford, 2, was struggling to breathe on July 2, and the condition continued to deteriorate. In an Instagram Story post the next morning, he shared a photo of Stassi cuddled up in a hospital bed next to their daughter, who had a monitoring device taped to her left big toe. “It’s been a morning,” he wrote over the snapshot.

Courtesy of Beau Clark/Instagram

“Soooo last night she was breathing very fast and very hard,” the actor explained in the next Story, saying it looked like “when people start to turn in those zombie movies.”

The couple took Hartford to the emergency room around 6 a.m. on July 3, according to Beau. He explained that she has “some breathing issues, possibly high asthma, lots of mucus in her lungs and high fever.”

“She’s on her second breathing face thing machine with something that will open her lungs more,” The Revenant actor explained, adding that he and Stassi are “hoping this works the second time.” Beau assured fans that now they are “just waiting” and will update fans when they “know more.”

The worried dad finished his message to followers by confessing, “It’s super scary seeing your kid like this.” As of publication, Stassi has not commented on her daughter’s hospitalization or condition.

When Was Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Daughter Born?

Stassi gave birth to Hartford on January 7, 2021. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi and Beau told People in a statement at the time. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.” The pair added, “We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

Her middle names, Charlie and Rose, were selected in a tribute to Beau’s father and Stassi’s grandmother’s monikers respectively.

When Did Stassi Schroeder Announce She Is Expecting Baby No. 2?

On March 1, 2023, the Next Level Basic author shared an Instagram photo sitting on her sofa with her hand across her baby bump while Hartford cuddled next to her. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” Stassi wrote in the caption.