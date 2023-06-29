Pour a strong Pumptini because a Vanderpump Rules spinoff series is currently in development — and several former cast members are set to star! So, who will be among the faces of the new show, and will there be the same level of intense drama as there is in the original series?

Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming spinoff series of Vanderpump Rules!

Who Is in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Cast?

According to Deadline, former series stars Brittany Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor are expected to star in the spinoff alongside former castmate Kristen Doute.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

What Is the Premise of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff?

The outlet reported that the eight-episode series will follow a group of friends, who “are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley.”

Deadline, however, noted that deals on the new show have not closed yet with Bravo and Peacock.

This will be VPR’s first-ever spinoff, as the original reality series is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Lisa Vanderpump being the matriarch of the cast.

Despite not appearing in the explosive 10th season of VPR — which unveiled the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix — Brittany exclusively told Life & Style that had she been able to return for the season, she would be rallying around Ariana.

“We would definitely be over at Ariana’s house and having her back and trying to console her, and going off on Sandoval if we saw him,” Brittany said in May 2023. “I can only imagine what Jax would be doing to Sandoval right now because I think that Sandoval just always had this like mightier type personality, you know what I mean? Like, he would judge other people and never focus on what he was doing to other people. So it would’ve been interesting to see Jax switch the role on him and be like, ‘Now you’re the one doing this after you judge people for so many years.’ And I just think that would’ve been really funny to see.”

Kristen, however, made a surprise guest appearance in the season 10 finale, in which she visited Ariana’s house to console her following her messy split from Tom.

When Is the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Release Date?

Since the series is still in development, a release date has not been revealed yet.