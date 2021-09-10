Baby on board! Actress Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 — but when? Turns out the A-lister’s due date is sooner than you might think.

“Jennifer isn’t spilling too many details, but friends say it’s going to be a Christmas or New Year’s baby, which has her super excited,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “Jennifer and Cooke love the holidays, especially living in Manhattan, so the thought of cuddling up and nesting while they wait for their little bundle of joy makes them very happy.”

A rep for Jennifer did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Life & Style confirmed the starlet was pregnant on Wednesday, September 8. “Jennifer can’t wait to be a mom,” an insider revealed to In Touch at the time. “[She’s] over the moon about being pregnant.” In fact, the source noted that the soon-to-be parents had been talking about a pregnancy “for a while” before becoming pregnant.

“[When] they finally got the news, the good old-fashioned way with an at-home pregnancy test, [Jennifer] was ready to scream it from the rooftops,” the insider gushed to the outlet. “Thankfully, Cooke is the more levelheaded of the two and told her to pump the breaks and wait until she was in at least her second trimester.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star, 31, and the art dealer, 37, got engaged in February 2019 after only eight months of dating. The couple got married eight months later in October 2019. Jennifer and Cooke have only strengthened their bond since getting married — but they became “closer than ever” while social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. Throughout the lockdown, the dynamic duo spent lots of “cozy nights at home, binge-watching the Real Housewives [franchise] and other shows.”

“Jen and Cooke are the perfect couple,” an additional insider gushed about the married twosome. “[Jen] says that she knew pretty quickly that he was The One. His family adores her and vice versa.”

The same day the pregnancy news was confirmed by Jennifer’s rep, the Kentucky native was spotted showing off her tiny baby bump while out and about in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with a friend.