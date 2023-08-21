Whitney Port has been enjoying a bikini-filled vacation in Mexico with her family but has had to respond to claims that her swimsuit photos are “body checks.” Her most recent comments about her weight come after she admitted to “working on understanding my relationship with food” and that had she had not been “eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy.”

Next to a Saturday, August 19, photo of The Hills alum, 38, wearing a bikini top and loose-fitting trousers on her trip to Cabo San Lucas, one follower asked, “Why are you still posting bodychecks? This is bizarre behavior.” Whitney appeared not to notice the comment at the time and responded in a Monday, August 21, Instagram Story written over a photo from the day prior showing her poolside in a colorful floral bikini.

Courtesy of Whitney Port/Instagram

“Cheers to all you folks thinking I’m doing ‘body checks!’ I didn’t even know what that meant until someone wrote it on one of my posts,” the fashion influencer began.

Whitney then addressed the concern over her weight that she discussed the month prior, when she admitted that husband Tim Rosenman had “been worried” about her when it came to her weight.

“Everything was blown a bit out of proportion. I’m a busy mom who just needs to take better care of herself and I’m on it. I, of course, appreciate any concern over my health but just a friendly reminder to hold yourself back from making snarky remarks about someone’s weight, cause Timmy will come for you, jk,” the former reality star continued.

“But for real, I’m super down with constructive criticism, but be careful of how harsh, unfounded or mean-spirited your words can be. That’s for EVERYONE’s posts. Not just mine. I’m on a beach vacation. In a bathing suit. Warning: some pictures and videos might show my body,” Whiney added.

Next to the floral bikini photo, some fans expressed their concern over Whitney’s figure. “Oh wow Whitney. This is concerning and I know you already mentioned that you aren’t eating enough. Are you okay? Please remember to take care of yourself. I’m worried for you!” one person wrote while another added, “Hope you are well. Please take care of yourself.” One follower commented, “I do not want to be like the people posting negatively but heavens sakes.”

Others came to Whitney’s defense, with one person writing, “Stop criticizing her looks. You have no idea how much your comments hurt and really affect people. If you have nothing nice to say then,” while another added, “It’s 2023. We don’t comment on women’s bodies.”

The City alum admitted during her August 1 “With Whit” podcast episode that she didn’t realize how slim she’d become until she stepped on a scale, admitting, “Once you see the numbers, the numbers can’t lie.”

“In my head, I didn’t think it was as big of a deal as it actually was, and I still don’t really. But I do think I’m clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It’s not how I want to look,” she confessed.

The revelation came after Whitney first addressed the issue in a July 24 Instagram Story, where she wrote, “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing.” She also admitted her husband “has been worried about me.”

“I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around,” Whitney stated, adding, “I always feel hungry, but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality.”

During an August 3 trip to Los Angeles, the former Whitney Eve designer shared in an Instagram Story, “I’m obviously working on understanding my relationship with food so I can be the healthiest version of myself. I want to build muscle and be strong for my bones and I fully commit to focusing on my personal health.”