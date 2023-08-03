Whitney Port looked so fashionable wearing a sheer lace top in her first photos since admitting she hadn’t been eating enough.​ Agreeing with husband Tim Rosenman and fans’ concerns that she had become “too thin” on Tuesday August 1, Whitney gushed about the stylish look to fans in a Wednesday, August 2, Instagram Story video as she headed to a dinner in Los Angeles.

The Hills alum, 38, wore a see-through long-sleeved top with a white bralette underneath by Free People, doing a little dance while showing off her outfit. Whitney paired it with a long creme skirt featuring a drawstring waistband and a matching jacket later in the evening as the night became cooler.

“How pretty is this lace top?” the former MTV star wrote on the video while she was driving to a dinner for the Amazon influencers program, calling it a “great layering piece.” She added, “Actually giddy to go out” while also showing off her pearl drop earrings and updo. Whitney also shared photos from the event, showing a long dinner table with menus atop the plates.

Fans cheered Whitney’s chic style and social evening out in the comments of a post about the event. A number of followers told her she looked “amazing” and “elegant,” while one person wrote, “So good to see you’re taking steps to take care of YOU.” Another added, “Don’t let the haters get you down. You got this.”

Courtesy of Whitney Port/Instagram

The night out comes after Whitney admitted on the Tuesday, August 1, episode of her “With Whit” podcast that her weight had dropped to a level that left her deeply concerned. After getting on a scale, The City alum realized how slim she bad become, telling listeners, “Once you see the numbers, the numbers can’t lie.”

“In my head, I didn’t think it was as big of a deal as it actually was, and I still don’t really. But I do think I’m clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It’s not how I want to look,” Whitney confessed. She went on to add, “I complain a lot about my lack of energy. Part of that stems from not giving myself what it actually needs,” while saying she planned to “eat thoughtfully” and “work out in a way that will build muscle,” as Whitney assured fans, “I’m on it, guys.”

The acknowledgement from The Hills: New Beginnings alum came after fans became concerned about her weight in Instagram posts over the past several months. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing,” Whitney wrote in a July 24 Instagram Story, admitted her husband “has been worried about me.”

Whitney went on to explain, “I always feel hungry, but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality,” adding, “Both are unacceptable, and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

MTV viewers first met Whitney when she appeared on The Hills with friend Lauren Conrad from 2006 through 2008. She got her own spinoff, The City, in 2008 that saw Whitney move to New York City and worked with famed designer Diane von Fürstenberg. and launched her own clothing line, Whitney Eve. The reality star married Tim, her former producer on The City, on November 7, 2015, and they share a son, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, who was born in July 2017.