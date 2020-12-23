Years before getting engaged to Tayshia Adams, Bachelorette contestant Zac Clark was hitched to his college sweetheart, Jennifer Stanley-George. But who is the reality TV hunk’s former flame? Here’s everything you need to know about Zac’s ex-wife.

Zac and Jennifer Met in College

The former couple were college sweethearts who met at York University in Pennsylvania. They tied the knot in June 2009 — but were separated by January 2011. Their divorce was finalized in February 2012.

The Pair’s Relationship Ended Due to Substance Abuse

Zac, 36, admitted to Tayshia, 30, that his past relationship ended due to his substance abuse issues, which arose after he began abusing pain medication following surgery to remove a brain tumor. “He lied to me about it for years,” Jennifer told Us Weekly in an interview published on December 22. “Our entire relationship he lied to me about his drug use. I mean, I didn’t know. I was very naive.”

“He needed to do [get clean] for himself, not for me,” Zac’s ex-wife added. “And I think at that point, if we had stayed together, he would have been doing it for me.”

Amid the escalation of Zac’s drug use, the former couple were set on building the perfect life together before it all came crashing down. “I moved down to South Jersey to be with him. He grew up in Haddonfield and I grew up in North Jersey,” Jennifer said. “I moved down here to start our life together. We got married and bought a house within the same year and that very quickly ended. It was crazy.”

Jennifer Is a Bachelorette Fan — and Was Shocked to See Her Ex on the Show

It must be strange seeing your longtime ex-love on TV every week. “I have watched the show for years. I’ve always watched every season — Bachelor in Paradise and everything — so I literally was scrolling through my Facebook feed in the middle of the summer when I saw his picture, and I was like ‘Oh, OK!’” Jennifer recalled to the outlet about finding out Zac would be competing on the ABC series.

“It’s been a little shocking and a little hard to watch. I won’t lie,” she added. “But, I’ve long since moved on with my life and I’m happily married now and I just had a baby so, I’ve been obviously distracted, but I have watched this season.”

Jennifer Keeps In Touch With Zac’s Family

Interestingly enough, the proud mother hasn’t spoken to her former flame in “so long” — but she has checked in with his sister.

“I’ve kept in touch a little bit with his sister,” Jennifer told Us Weekly. “He was really close to his sister, and we actually kept in touch on social media and I know she just had a baby too. She’s the one who wrote him in for the show and I feel like he would never have done this on his own because he’s just not into that kind of stuff. He’s not looking for followers.”

Jennifer Is Happy For Her Ex — and ‘Loves’ His Fiancée

As a longtime fan, Jennifer actually has a huge soft spot for Zac’s new bride-to-be. “I love Tayshia. I watched her on the other shows too and she seems so sweet,” she gushed over the former phlebotomist.

Ultimately, she is happy to see her former partner move on and thrive. “He’s a different person. Obviously it’s weird for me … we were together for so long, you know?” Jennifer explained. “It’s weird to watch him on TV. But yeah, he’s a completely different person now, and he seems happy and healthy and that’s great.”