The 2023 Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael is an accomplished comedian who is sure to give anyone a good laugh. The North Carolina native is all about work and doesn’t usually share much about his private life. Fans, of course, are wondering about his love life. Keep reading to find out more details!

Who Is Jerrod Carmichael Dating?

The stand-up comedian is not dating anyone publicly as of publication. During his April 2022 HBO special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod hinted that he had a “white boyfriend,” but did not divulge any other information about his romantic life.

Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When Did Jerrod Carmichael Come Out?

The former Saturday Night Live host came out as gay during the same HBO special. During the comedy show, which took place in February 2022, Jerrod intertwined his announcement with his family background. The Home Video star revealed to the audience that his father cheated on his mother during his upbringing, before coming clean about a “secret” he had been hiding his entire life.

“After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he said. “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

He continued, “I’m accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it. I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

Jerrod’s noteworthy performance during the HBO special snagged him the Emmy in 2022 for Writing in a Comedy Special.

Prior to fully revealing his sexual orientation, Jerrod admitted to “hooking up with dudes in the past” during his 2019 special Home Video.