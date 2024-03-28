Not only is Kate Upton a model and an actress, but she is also a WAG. The Michigan native married MLB star Justin Verlander in 2017. As the 2024 season kicks off, fans want to know more about Justin and his relationship with Kate.

Who Is Justin Verlander?

Justin is a professional baseball pitcher, who currently plays for the Houston Astros.

He got his start in professional baseball by playing for Detroit’s minor league teams the Lakeland Flying Tigers and the Erie SeaWolves in 2004. Justin made his MLB debut in July 2005 when playing for the Detroit Tigers and he remained on the team until 2017.

The Virginia native then played for the Astros from 2017 until 2020 before he took a break to recover from an elbow surgery. While Justin was initially only expected to be out for six weeks, the season was ultimately delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He eventually opened the season in July 2020, though announced his plans to undergo Tommy John surgery and missed the remainder of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The surgery is done to “repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow,” according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Justin finally returned to play for the Astros during the 2022 season, though only remained with the team for one year until he signed a deal with the New York Mets in December 2022. However, his stint with the Mets didn’t last long and he was traded back to the Astros in August 2023.

When Did Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Start Dating?

Kate and Justin met in February 2012 when they were filming a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game.

The pair publicly confirmed their romance in January 2013, though briefly split later that year. However, Kate and Justin reconciled and were back together by January 2014.

Justin proposed to Kate in November 2017 after he and the Astros won the World Series. The couple didn’t waste any time and tied the knot during a ceremony in Italy that same month.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Do Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Have Children?

One year after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Kate and Justin became a family of three when they welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life,” the Tower Heist actress wrote via Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary. “Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year.”

More recently, she praised Justin’s skills as a father while celebrating Father’s Day in June 2023. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there …. but especially this man right here!” she captioned several photos of their family via Instagram. “I love watching you be the most incredible #GirlDad … Vivi and I are so lucky to have you.”