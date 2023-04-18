Major League Baseball pitcher Anthony Bass is making headlines for more than just his fastball. The Toronto Blue Jays superstar is defending his pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass, after an alleged debacle with their kids taking place on a United Airlines flight.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” the MLB pitcher shared via Twitter in April 2023, alongside a photo. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

In various social media replies, Anthony further explained that “United provided the popcorn, not my wife,” before revealing that the airline “is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally” after the reported incident went viral.

Keep reading for everything to know about MLB star Anthony Bass.

Who Is Anthony Bass?

Currently, the MLB athlete is a pitcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Previously, he’s played for the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins. Ahead of his MLB career, Anthony played baseball while attending Wayne State University in Michigan.

Is Anthony Bass Married With Kids?

He and Sydney tied the knot in January 2017. They welcomed their first daughter, Brooklyn, in September 2017 and adopted a second daughter, Blaire, in October 2020. The couple is gearing up to welcome their third child together.

Anthony Bass/Instagram

Amid the United Airlines debacle, Sydney’s sister, Jessie James Decker, spoke out in her defense.

“My sister, Sydney Rae Bass, just texted me from her flight,” the singer shared via Instagram stories in April 2023. “As you know, she is five months pregnant, high risk, and also traveling alone with two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop.”

The country star added, “My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone watched.”

In a separate social media post, Jessie claimed that the flight attendant referred to the “popcorn in the aisle is a safety hazard” to other passengers.

What Is Anthony Bass’ Net Worth?

While his net worth has not yet been revealed, it was reported in November 2022 that Anthony had previously signed a deal with the Miami Marlins which included a “$1 million salary for 2022 plus the option,” according to NBC Sports. He was acquired by the Blue Jays in August 2022, who “exercised a $3 million option” instead of a “$1 million buyout.”