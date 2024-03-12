Though many fans of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were hoping to see the couple make their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 10, neither the actor nor the model were in attendance at the event. A source revealed to Us Weekly that the reason for their absence was a last-minute job offer.

Though Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 28, were reportedly expected to attend the Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles together, the source said the model flew to New York City over the weekend because “she ended up taking a job and had to go back.”

Bradley attended the Academy Awards that evening with his mom, Gloria Campano, as his date. The mother and son walked the red carpet together in matching black outfits, with blue accents on the buttons of Bradley’s jacket and in Gloria’s sunglasses. The actor, who was nominated for Best Actor for his lead role in Maestro, became the subject of a joke from host Jimmy Kimmel during the show.

“Bradley brings his mother to every award show, right? Last year at the Oscars, and the Tonys and the Soul Train Awards. … It’s very sweet, but I guess the question is ― how many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom?” the late night talk show host said. “Are you working on a movie about Freud right now and not telling us?”

Many fans have been waiting for Bradley and Gigi to make their red carpet during this award season, but there hasn’t been any luck so far. The couple first sparked dating rumors in early October 2023 when they were spotted leaving a dinner date together in New York. Days later, they were seen returning to the city after seemingly going on a brief getaway together.

A source revealed to People at the time that Bradley and Gigi were “having fun.” However, their romance became serious very quickly, a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2023.

“Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together,” the source added. “Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other.”

A source later exclusively told Life & Style that Bradley and Gigi have “bonded” over parenting young daughters. Gigi shares 3-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk.

Thankfully, Bradley’s mom and Gigi get along great, which was important to the actor as he grew more serious with his girlfriend.

“Bradley’s mom gets along so well with Gigi,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January. “It’s a huge relief for Bradley because he is a mama’s boy. If they didn’t connect, it wouldn’t work.”

The source added, “Bradley’s mom tries not to interfere too much, especially in his love life. But she can tell that Gigi is good to her son and, even more important, she makes him happy.”