Yellowstone fans have been waiting since 2022 for the second half of the series’ last season. Now, sources exclusively tell Life & Style that Kevin Costner — who reportedly left the hit western after butting heads with creator Taylor Sheridan — wants to give his character, John Dutton, a proper send-off.

“He’d like to close the series properly so he can move on and feel good about it,” says an insider.

The 69-year-old’s return is no sure thing, however. According to the insider, Kevin not only ticked off Taylor, 53, but also his castmates when he demanded more money and a lighter schedule. “A lot of the cast and crew blame Kevin for getting the show canceled,” notes the insider. “It might have gone on another season or two if he hadn’t made such a stink.”

Not only that, but scripts would have to be reworked to include him. Still, Taylor may cave, says the insider. “He’ll do what’s best for Yellowstone.”

Kevin has starred as John in Yellowstone since 2018. However, it was rumored in February 2023 that the Field of Dreams actor was planning to leave the show due to disputes over his shooting schedule. The network denied the speculation in a statement at the time.

“Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a spokesperson told Deadline.

Paramount later confirmed in May 2023 that the series would end after season 5. The second half of the season has been plagued by production delays due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so there is still no premiere date for the final episodes, but they are expected in November of this year. In any event, Kevin has expressed interest in participating in the show’s conclusion.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” he told Entertainment Tonight on April 9. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me.”

Kevin concluded, “If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Of course, if the Dances With Wolves star is to return to Yellowstone, his castmates might not welcome him with open arms. A source exclusively told Life & Style in March that costars Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and others iced him out after his dispute with Taylor.

“He used to hear from Cole and the rest of the gang — but they’ve cut him loose in the months since he walked away from the show,” the insider said. “They’re making no effort to see him and don’t get excited when he calls. They’ve drifted away.”