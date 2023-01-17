Sisters will be sisters! The Kardashian-Jenner women still borrow each others’ clothes, despite having extensive closets of their own. Kylie Jenner, for one, can’t even get a pair of Skims from her sister Kim Kardashian and has to “steal” them from Kris Jenner‘s house.

“Kyventures,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, captioned a series of Instagram photos from Monday, January 16. In the snaps, she’s wearing a black fitted one-piece, which — thanks to Kim — fans found out was from the Skims brand.

Kyile Jenner/Instagram

“Can u tag @skims please LOL,” the clothing designer, 42, commented on Kylie’s Instagram post. The makeup mogul hit back, writing, “@kimkardashian I had to steal this from mom’s house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! Wow @skims.”

Kylie isn’t the only member of the family who has modeled the Skims brand online before. However, Kim usually likes to do it herself!

The mother of four — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West — launched the shapewear brand in 2019 and has been expanding the line ever since.

“I have always loved wearing shapewear but realized there was a lack of options when I couldn’t find anything that really worked for me,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared during an interview with Nordstrom amid the brand’s launch.” Pieces were either too thick, too loose, too tight, didn’t have the right support or just didn’t mold to my body the way I wanted them to.”

So, Kim started to “experiment” with her “own” shapewear by “constructing pieces made from other garments.” She added, “I would cut a leg or even dye fabric to get the right shade. SKIMS has really been in the making for over a decade.”

The latest line in the Skims brand, which was launched in December 2022, consisted of “butt enhancing shapewear.” Per the brand’s announcement, the products are “new, game-changing solutions that lift, shape, and support your butt like never before.” Just like the rest of the items, these are made with Skims’ “proprietary Seamless Sculpt fabric.”

When replying to consumers, the brand explained what sets this newly-launched line apart is how items are “specially constructed to lift and accentuate your butt” compared to the normal shapewear.

“Our Butt-Enhancing Shapewear is one step further than our usual Sculpting Short and is designed with strategic compression to lift and accentuate the natural shape of your butt,” the brand revealed at the time.